Local agencies team up for ‘SAFE’ seat belt campaign

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office are once again teaming up for the “Seat belts Are For Everyone” campaign.

The “SAFE” campaign focuses on seat belts and child restraint devices. This is the fifth year the two departments have partnered up for the campaign.

Sgt. Joseph Gill says this is not a way to make money but an attempt to keep everyone safe.

“We’re just trying to get the people to comply with the law,” Sgt. Gill said. “As a result of that, there’d be less injuries.”

This year, the SAFE campaign runs from Feb. 1 to Aug. 1.

Learn more about the campaign at tntrafficsafety.org.