Man charged in armed robbery indicted in federal court

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.- A man charged in a south Madison County robbery has been indicted in federal court.

Dakota James Vann is now facing charges stemming from a robbery at Five Points store on Ozier Road in Pinson.

The robbery was reported on September 9. The sheriff’s office said no shots were fired during the robbery and no one was injured.

Vann was later arrested in Bethel Springs, according to U.S. Marshals. Vann is scheduled to have his first appearance Wednesday morning in federal court.