Police investigate stabbing outside north Jackson restaurant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating after someone was stabbed Tuesday evening outside a fast food restaurant on North Highland Avenue.

Police confirm someone was stabbed outside the Taco Bell at the intersection of North Highland Avenue and Ridgecrest Road.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400.