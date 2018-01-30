State officials approve $25M in community development grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Haslam and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe have approved nearly $25.5 million in community development grants for cities across the Volunteer State.

The Community Development Block Grants assist communities with infrastructure improvements, health and safety initiatives and facade improvements in downtown commercial districts, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Several West Tennessee towns are among the recipients.

See the full list of the Community Block Grants in the release.