US Rep. Kustoff shares insights ahead of State of the Union address

JACKSON, Tenn. — With just a few hours until President Donald Trump delivers his first official State of the Union address, a representative from the Volunteer State is previewing what we’ll hear Tuesday night.

Congressman David Kustoff says he’s expecting President Donald Trump to talk about the country’s accomplishments over the past year and also preview what’s to come for 2018.

Kustoff says we’ll also hear the president discuss infrastructure, immigration, the tax reform bill that passed last year, and what can be done to strengthen the growing economy.

Kustoff says the economy has been the strongest it’s been in decades.

“We’ve added more than 2 million jobs in the last year, and nationally the unemployment rate has fallen to almost 4 percent, which we know is a 17-year low,” Kustoff said.

Kustoff represents Tennessee’s 8th Congressional District.

President Trump will deliver the State of the Union address at 8 p.m. Tuesday on WBBJ ABC 7.