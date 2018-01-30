USJ student to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York

JACKSON, Tenn. — A student at the University School of Jackson will play in New York City next month.

Kevin Cheng, a sophomore, has been selected to perform in the 2018 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York, according to a USJ release.

Kevin is an accomplished violinist who has played since he was 9 years old.

During the performance series, musicians get the opportunity to meet other like-minded musicians from around the world and perform under renowned conductors.

The performance will take place Feb. 1-5.