Windy but Warmer to End January

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Tuesday

Sunshine has been filtered through a thin layer of clouds all day and as a result our temperatures have only warmed up to the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon. There’s warmer weather to look forward to for tomorrow but a cold front on Thursday will start the cooling trend as we head into the first full week of February.

TONIGHT

Under clear skies tonight we’ll drop back to the middle and upper 20s by midnight. Temperatures should warm up after that when winds from the south start to increase putting us in the 30s by sunrise on the last day of January. Yes, there’s a lunar eclipse happening in North America tomorrow morning but we won’t be able to see much of it. By the time the eclipse is total, the moon will be on the horizon and setting. The partial lunar eclipse begins at 5:48 Wednesday morning.



For the last day of the month expect it to be warmer than today but windy! Temperatures will start out near freezing in the morning but could warm up to near 60°F in the afternoon. Winds will be gusting over 20 miles per hour at times this afternoon and then rain returns for some of us on Thursday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

