Former nurse practitioner sentenced to supervised release

JACKSON, Tenn. — A former nurse practitioner has been sentenced after taking a plea deal in a federal case.

John Briley was sentenced to serve two years of supervised release as part of his plea agreement. He will not serve time in prison.

Briley is to pay over $7,000 in restitution in the next three days.

He was accused of impersonating a doctor to file for Medicare and TennCare benefits.

Briley voluntarily surrendered his nurse practitioner license back in October 2014.