Humboldt rape suspect appears in court

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man accused of rape appears in court.

Dalton Leslie, 20, appeared Wednesday morning in court. He is charged with raping a woman.

In June of 2017, court documents say Leslie raped the woman at the Forked Deer Trailer Park in Humboldt.

Humboldt police looked for Leslie in Tennessee but could not find him, so they reached out to the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Jackson.

They found Leslie in Louisiana and he was brought back to Gibson County earlier this month.

Leslie is currently being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond. His next court date is set for Feb. 14 in Humboldt.