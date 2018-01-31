Le Bonheur holds ribbon cutting for new Jackson facility

JACKSON, Tenn. — Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is working to make things easier for patients across West Tennessee and the Hub City.

A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday for a new outpatient facility on Vann Drive.

Officials held an open house for residents to take a look at the brand new building.

The new facility is 30,000 square feet and has over 20 examining rooms.

Leaders say they wanted the new facility to be comfortable for patients.

“Sometimes seeing pediatric sub-specialties is not fun, so we want the building to be fun, the staff to be fun and we want people to enjoy the facility and enjoy being close to home,” Diane Rushing said.

At the ribbon cutting were two special kids, both patients of Le Bonheur.

Those attending were able to get a special tour of the facility and see the services offered.