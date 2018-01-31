Rain Returns for February First

Weather Update – 10:15 p.m. – Wednesday

Hope you enjoyed the warm weather today because February will usher in another round of arctic air very soon! Temperatures are still roughly 20°F warmer than they were Tuesday afternoon but we’ll see temperatures in the teens and 20s by Friday morning. There’s also going to be some rain in West Tennessee on Thursday and again over the upcoming weekend.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will remain or drop a degree or two more to reach the middle and upper 40s just before sunrise with skies gradually getting cloudier overnight. Winds will remain breezy from the south at 5 to 15 miles per hour to keep our weather mild.

We’ll need the umbrella tomorrow with scattered showers possible for the 1ˢᵗ of February. Most of the rain should be light and not more than a quarter inch in the wettest areas. High temperatures are forecast to reach the lower to middle 50s at the warmest point of the day which will likely be right before the next cold front – between the late hours of the morning and early afternoon. Winds will remain breezy on Thursday, and we’ll see temperatures plummet to the lower 20s by Friday morning.

This quick drop in temperature could cause rain to briefly change to a wintry mix in northwest Tennessee Thursday evening. More rain is possible this weekend and it look like a cold rain at this point but once again, some parts of northwest Tennessee may briefly see a wintry mix Saturday evening. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

