Reelfoot Lake State Park opens new cabins

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — In an exciting announcement from Reelfoot Lake State Park, officials recently held a ribbon cutting to unveil seven new visitor cabins.

The new cabins are made with concrete logs that provide passive heating and cooling year-round.

According to the park’s website, the cabins range in choice from two to three bedrooms, accommodating up to six or 10 people. They feature full-size kitchens with energy efficient lighting and appliances, and each has a patio with furniture made from recycled soda bottles.

All the cabins have lakeside views and are pet friendly.