TWRA investigates poaching of nearly 100 birds

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after nearly 100 birds were found dead near the Madison County and Crockett County line.

TWRA Wildlife Officer Amy Snider says around 92 birds, mostly songbirds, game birds, a Canada goose and one chicken were found Tuesday off Gadsden-Todd Levee Road.

After X-rays were taken, Snider said officers believe the birds were all shot.

“This is a very unique case, and that’s why we’re seeking information,” Snider said. “We just need a couple people who might have witnessed something to give us a phone call. With the chicken being in there, it could be someone who says, ‘hey, I’m missing a chicken,’ and they might have some information.”

Snider says this is being investigated as a poaching incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call TWRA Sgt. Robert Shannon at 731-423-5725.