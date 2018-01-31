US Marshals offer reward in capture of fugitive last seen in Lexington

JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals are now offering a reward in the capture of a fugitive last seen in Lexington.

Jon Anthony Solberg, 38, of Camden is wanted on a violation of probation charge and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Solberg is described as having hazel eyes, brown hair and standing five feet 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Solberg was last seen in the Lexington area. He is known to travel with a black pit bull dog.

U.S. Marshals are offering a cash reward for information leading to his capture.

Anyone with information is urged to call U.S. Marshals at 731-427-4661. All calls are confidential.