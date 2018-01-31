Warm And Windy Today!

Weather Update:

Today:

Sunny And much warmer today. southerly flow will help warm temperatures quickly through the day. We’ll warm through the 40s and into the 50s pretty quick through late morning and then to near 60 if not 60 degrees this afternoon. It will be windy today though as we’ll feel the pressure gradient between the High Pressure that was in the area yesterday and the new low pressure developing with the frontal boundary moving across the Upper Plains.

Tonight/Tomorrow:

As the next front approaches tonight, winds will stay brisk out of the south around 10-15 mph. That will hold our temps in the mid 40s overnight, we’ll warm to around 52 for the high tomorrow before a cold front passes and drops us back by early to mid afternoon. Like Monday, temperatures will tumble through the 40s the rest of the afternoon. Showers will also develop. Though not all of West Tennessee will see showers.

