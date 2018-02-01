2 suspects charged in separate Jackson shootings appear in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a busy day Thursday in Jackson City Court as several suspects appeared before Judge Blake Anderson to be arraigned.

“Officer heard one gunshot in the area of Lane College and saw several people running toward the school cafeteria,” Judge Anderson said.

Bryan Burchett is charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. The charges stem from a shooting Monday afternoon near Lane College.

According to court documents, Burchett, 19, and several others attacked a man on Lane College’s campus.

Court documents say the victim told police that he was punched. He told police that when he turned around, he saw a man, later identified as Burchett, holding a handgun.

The victim said he ran away but was confronted again an hour later near Orchard Street, court documents say.

According to court documents, the victim said he was walking on campus when the same man, identified as Burchett by witnesses, fired a shot at him.

“Burchett fired one or two rounds and attempted to flee on foot,” Judge Anderson read from court documents.

No one was injured. Burchett remains in the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Another shooting suspect in court was Braxton Taylor, 19.

Taylor was wanted by Jackson police on charges of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony in a shooting Sunday afternoon near downtown Jackson.

Our cameras were there as police investigated near Walnut Street and North Highland Avenue.

One man was taken to the hospital.

Court documents say the victim in that shooting told investigators he and Taylor had been arguing prior to the shooting. According to court documents, the victim told police Taylor shot him.

After the shooting, court documents say a man named Braxton Taylor called the Jackson Police Department and asked “if he had warrants.”

We caught Taylor being arrested Wednesday on East Forest Street. Also in the car was Shaquille Pirtle.

“Found a loose piece of marijuana under the driver’s seat of .4 grams,” Judge Anderson read.

Pirtle now faces drug charges. He is held at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $7,500 bond.

Taylor remains in the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $150,000 bond.