Bitter Cold for the First Night of February

Weather Update – 10:00 p.m. – Thursday

Temperatures are already dropping fast now that the cold front has come through. At 10 o’clock the wind chill was 19°F in Jackson. Expect the breezy weather to continue overnight with winds from the north at 10 to 15 miles per hour and cloudy skies gradually getting clearer.

It’s going to be terribly cold out there on Friday morning! Temperatures in the teens at 7 a.m. will feel like the single digits and lower teens early on. The wind will continue to make things cold during the sunny afternoon with highs in the 30s feeling like they’re below freezing. At least there will be plenty of sunshine! Clouds and a cold rain will return over the weekend mainly from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

