Black History Month: Jackson woman flies to Nigeria delivering free medicine

JACKSON, Tenn. — “Service is everything to me. It’s who I am and it’s what I stand for,” Allyson Anyanwu said.

Anyanwu is an emergency medical doctor with West Tennessee Health Care, but her love of people has her traveling across seas to Nigeria to help.

“When I went over there, I began to do free medical help. I started running a clinic and I found out the medications they had weren’t strong because I was prescribing medications, and their blood pressures weren’t moving,” Anyanwu said.

Anyanwu is married to a lawyer from Nigeria and went to see the country for herself.

“He took me over there early in our marriage and I just saw the need to serve,” Anyanwu said.

She says that trip changed her life forever and the Sunshine Global Organization was born.

“Some people didn’t have toilets. They didn’t have lights. Water was a problem,” Anyanwu said.

Anyanwu and her husband have taken more than 10 trips to set up clinics, deliver free medicine and more.

“I drilled a well and gave the whole community water. So they no longer had to buy their water because some of their water would be contaminated and make people sick,” Anyanwu said.

The published author says her next move is to focus on the city she loves.

“I’m going to start reaching out and let women know that there’s a place you can come and begin the healing process,” Anyanwu said.

She says in the time of the #MeToo Movement, she can’t sit still.

“It’s been a secret. Nobody wanted to talk about it or touch it. It’s time,” Anyanwu said.

There’s no signs of slowing down.

“My husband says you can’t save everyone, but you know what? I do a good job trying,” Anyanwu said.

For more information on how you can reach out to help, contact Allyson Anyanwu at 731-512-0176.