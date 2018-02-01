Brothers wanted on attempted murder charges in Trenton shooting

TRENTON, Tenn. — Police are searching for two brothers wanted in connection with a Wednesday shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Cameron Banks, 21, and Deandre Banks, 19, both of Trenton, are wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, according to the Trenton Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred behind apartments on Third Street in Trenton.

They say the victim showed up with three gunshot wounds around 8:45 p.m. at an emergency room in Milan. He was airlifted to Memphis and was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police say the suspects are known for prior gang activity. They say a motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Anyone with information is urged to call Trenton police at 731-855-1413.