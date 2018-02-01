Brownsville Walmart celebrates 45 years

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — One local business celebrated a milestone this week.

Walmart in Brownsville marked 45 years in business Thursday. The store has changed locations since their opening, but store manager Mark Meek says two families have been a part of the company since the beginning.

“Being in Brownsville, it’s very family oriented,” Meek said. “We have three generations of associates here. We have an associate who’s been here about 44 years, just family in general. We have a little under 200 associates, and just about anyone in Brownsville can connect themselves to the store in the community.”

Employees celebrated the anniversary with cake and balloons.

Meek said the company likes to celebrate every milestone for both employees and the store.