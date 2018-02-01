Cell phone stores across West Tennessee continue to be burglarized

MILAN, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was given exclusive surveillance video from yet another cell phone store burglary, this time at a Verizon store on South First Street in Milan.

“The store had been kind of ransacked. They’d come in and taken a bunch of items and threw a bunch of items on the floor and just left with some of the items that belonged to Verizon,” said Detective Chris Vandiver from the Milan Police Department.

Police say it happened around six early Wednesday morning. In the video, it may look like these suspects made out like bandits, but Milan police say they got away with one iPad and a pair of virtual reality goggles attached to a working phone.

We spoke to representatives at the Verizon store who told us the suspects pretty much wasted their time, stealing mostly dummy phones.

Investigators say they were also able to pull surveillance video of what they believe is the get away car.

“We believe it to be a small SUV, probably a Ford Escape,” Detective Vandiver said, “a darkened colored ford escape.”

Officials don’t think this business in Milan was the first stop for these suspects. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was also given surveillance video from an AT&T store that was burglarized Wednesday morning in Martin.

“The positive we have here, I think, is that because it’s happening in several different jurisdictions, it’s kind of like were all working on the same case,” said Vandiver, “but we’re just working with different bits and pieces of evidence.”

Police say this incident is still under investigation.

“One of the suspects was wearing gloves, and the other suspect was not wearing gloves, so we’re in the process of trying to get some fingerprints from some of the items that we know that they touched,” the detective said.

Investigators are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to these accused burglars’ arrests.

The Milan and Martin Police Departments say, if you have any information on these incidences, to call them immediately at:

Milan Police Department: 731-686-3309

Martin Police Department: 731-587-5355