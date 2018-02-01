Clementine Greer

Funeral services for Clementine Greer , age 63, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Montgomery Cemetery. Ms. Greer died Sunday January 28, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Greer will begin on Friday February 2, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral Home. Mrs. Greer will lie in state on Saturday February 3, 2018 at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.

