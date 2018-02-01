Committee discusses liquor store district zones

JACKSON, Tenn.–A committee compromised of five Jackson City Council members met to discuss liquor store district zones Thursday afternoon at City Hall in downtown Jackson.

Members discussed rezoning in order to help liquor store businesses. Currently, there are 6 districts in Jackson with two liquor stores in each district. City leaders say the zones have not been changed since 1972.

“We discussed what would be the best thing for all concerned, helping everybody but not hurting anybody,” says Charles “Pepper” Bray, Liquor Zoning Committee Chair.

The committee will meet again next week.