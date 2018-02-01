Council members mull over agenda for upcoming Jackson City Council meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–Members of the Jackson City Council gathered Thursday night for an agenda review meeting.

The meeting gives members a chance to go over information on the agenda before they vote at their regular meeting.

Councilmen discussed rezoning property in several areas of the city, from residential to commercial.

They also discussed issuing a $9 million bond that will help pay for street repair and construction.

“Partially for street maintenance and pothole filling, and also we’re building a new city court building and I think that will help cover the cost for that,” said Randy Wallace, Jackson City Council member.

The Jackson City Council will meet next Tuesday at 9 a.m. at City Hall.