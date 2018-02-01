Gwen K. Daniel

Gwen K. Daniel age 85 died on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital after a short illness. She was born on January 21, 1933 the daughter of the late Ray and Zelma Stanfill Bumpus. Gwen had a love of dancing and music but will be remembered for her kindness. She attended Englewood Baptist Church and was a member of First Baptist Church in Huntington for many years. Gwen was preceded in death by her husband Hight Daniel and sister Dorothy Winslow. Gwen and her husband had for many years prior owned and operated Daniel Oil company in Huntingdon Tn and Jackson Muffler Center in Jackson, Tn.

She is survived by her son Joseph H. Daniel and his wife Janie, both of Jackson, TN and two sisters Evelyn Thomas and Linda Warmath both of Jackson and numerous nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 31, 2018 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Browns Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Arrington Funeral Directors from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Warmath, John Powell, Rusty Winslow, Scott Wolfork Benny Price and Brent Price.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com