Local NAACP leaders highlight Black History Month events

JACKSON, Tenn.– Local civil rights leaders reveal their plans for the month of February, designated as Black History Month.

Thursday afternoon, the Jackson-Madison County branch of the NAACP unveiled details of how the organization plans to celebrate the month. Leaders told us one way is to emphasize to area youth the importance of celebrating.

“All of our history is important. We remember our history regardless. We make sure that people understand and know about us as a people and us as a community. Slavery was 400 years ago. We look at this to educate our youth,” said Harrell Carter, president of the Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP.

Organizers said some of the events being held during Black History Month include a health forum in Memphis February 6. There will also be a Founders Day program at T.R White Sportsplex February 10 as well as a march in downtown Jackson the same day. Plus, Legislative Day where school kids will meet with state lawmakers in Nashville February 15.