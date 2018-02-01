Sisters charged in attack on Weakley Co. woman

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two sisters are charged with aggravated assault in an alleged attack on their neighbor outside Martin.

Patricia Higgins, 61, and Margaret Richards, 57, are accused of attacking the woman with a baseball bat, according to a release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a disturbance around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the victim’s home just north of Martin.

When deputies arrived they found the 35-year-old victim had been hit several times in the head and face with a baseball bat and had cuts around her hands, according to the release.

A baseball bat and bloody knife were found at the scene, according to the release.

The victim was flown by the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter to a Memphis hospital. Her condition is unknown at the time of the release.