Terence DeVone Simmons, Sr.

Funeral services for Terence DeVone Simmons, Sr., age 40, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee will be held Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Christian Fellowship Outreach Ministries in Bells, Tennessee. Burial will follow in the Harris Grove Cemetery in Alamo, TN. Mr. Simmons died Sunday January 28, 2018 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Visitation and Family hour for Mr. Simmons will be held on Thursday February 8, 2018 at Christian Fellowship Outreach Ministries in Bells, Tennessee from 12:00 PM until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.