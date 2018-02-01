TN commissioner of education visits local schools

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Decatur County Middle School had a special guest Thursday.

Tennessee’s Commissioner of Education Candice McQueen visited the school as part of her Classroom Chronicles tour.

She also visited Riverside High School as she continues her tour across southwest Tennessee.

McQueen says the Classroom Chronicles tour is not just to see how the schools have improved, but to thank teachers and staff for their hard work.

“Every single day they get up and they care about kids and they want to make sure that they’re successful. And they do it with passion, with excitement, and with love for all children,” McQueen said.

According to McQueen, the tour first started over two years ago.