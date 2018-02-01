Winter Returns… Again

Weather Update:

Today:

A cold front will gradually make is approach to west Tennessee today. Before it does, we will have a couple of hours of warming. We’ll hit a high temperatures late morning about 52°F. Once the cold front passes, winds will shift out of the north and begin bringing much colder and drier air back into the region. This will set temperatures into free falling through the afternoon. While you may not need a jacket this morning, that will change this afternoon. Scattered Showers will develop a little later this morning and afternoon, generally behind the main surface boundary.

Tonight: High pressure will begin settling in. the pressure gradient between it and the departing front will keep a breeze out of the north at 5-15 mph, which will bring wind chill values into the low teens to single digits by Friday Morning.

I’ll be back at 11:30 AM on ABC 7 and 12:00 PM on CBS 7 for your next check of the full forecast.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Mail: mshamell@wbbjtv.com