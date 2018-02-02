AARP offers free tax filing services for all at Jackson-Madison Co. Library

JACKSON, Tenn. — When most people think about the library, they want to either check out a book or use the computer, but what if you could get help filing your taxes?

Starting Feb. 9, the Jackson-Madison County Library will be able to do just that.

“Public libraries are the distribution centers for your tax forms,” Dinah Harris, director of the library, said. “If you live in Madison County, you can come on by one of our locations. We should have them at both of our locations.”

The library is partnering with AARP to offer free tax filing services. Volunteers with AARP will be there every Friday through April 7.

Anyone wanting to use the service will need to register to reserve a time with an AARP volunteer.

“People bring the material in, so long as they are in scope, meaning things the IRS will permit us to do, then we can prepare and file their federal return and their Tennessee state return,” AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Tennessee State Coordinator Pamela Holcombe said.

Holcombe says there is no age limit or income cap to use this service.

All of their volunteers go through several days of training.

“They go through anywhere from three to five days of classroom training on tax law, how to use the software we work with,” Holcombe said.

Harris says this falls right in line with what the library hopes to accomplish.

“That’s what the library is about — literacy, technology and community,” Harris said. “We use all three of those to provide information to people, which is what it’s all about.”

Visit the Seen on 7 section of our website to find out more.