Cold, Oh So Cold!

Weather Update:

Today:

Good frigid morning West Tennessee. Temperatures are in the low 20s to even teens to start this Friday. To make matters worse, there has been a consistent 5-15 mph breeze this morning as well. Wind Chills have been in the single digits at times this morning. There will be little improvement this morning as temperatures will only warm to around 36°F this afternoon. The breeze will gradually weaken through the day, but there will be enough of one to keep wind chill values in the 20s most of the day. Otherwise expect a pretty sunny day.

Tonight:

Clouds will gradually increase tonight as the 4th wave of energy starts to arrive during the day on Saturday. Latest guidance is noticeably drier with this system though. In addition, it is moving fast enough most of the rain happens overnight and it leaves the area by mid to late afternoon. I’ll have another forecast update coming up at 11:30 AM on ABC 7 and again at Noon on CBS. Stay warm, and have a great day!

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Mail: mshamell@wbbjtv.com