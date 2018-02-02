Jackson city councilman makes 20th stop on ‘Men on the Move tour’

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was the 20th stop for the Men on the Move tour.

Friday morning the men were at Denmark Elementary School welcoming students.

The move is sponsored by Jackson city councilman Johnny Dodd.

He greeted students at Jackson-Madison County Schools, encouraging them and welcoming them into the buildings.

Councilman Dodd says they are taking things to the next level, hoping to inspire others.

“We’ve been mentoring at several schools and working at the Parkview Learning Center. Also at Liberty Technology School and other schools. We are working with some of our youth on a daily basis, and working with our young men trying to help them get jobs,” Dodd said.

Councilman Dodd says they will be sponsoring a father and son breakfast this month as well.