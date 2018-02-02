JMCSS superintendent speaks at First Friday Forum

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County superintendent, Eric Jones, stopped by a monthly program in downtown Jackson Friday.

During this month’s First Friday Forum, Jones told guests what challenges the school system faces and what his goals are for students and teachers.

“My first priority will always be our students and what’s best for our students is what’s best for our community. So making sure that we create a plan, and continue to work on that plan, that encompasses all of our community,” Jones said.

Jones said the partnership between the school system and the community means additional resources for students.