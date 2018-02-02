Law enforcement visits local elementary school focusing on student safety

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police and Madison County deputies surround Isaac Lane Elementary School Friday. But don’t worry — it’s not what you think.

“How safe can we make our students?” Jackson-Madison County District Safety Coordinator Michael Morris said.

Safety was the goal as Morris and his team looked for ways to keep students safe.

“We’re going to be walking with local law enforcement agencies, Emergency Management, sheriff’s deputies and police department just to see if there are areas we can improve on to make our plans that much better for the safety of our students,” Morris said.

Going door to door and room to room, law enforcement from both city and county had their eyes open to make sure everything was secure.

“Doors being locked is one very particular thing that must happen throughout the day,” Morris said.

Before you get into any school in the Jackson-Madison County School System, visitors have to press a button in order to be buzzed in.

Morris also says playgrounds and areas where kids gather are a big concern as well.

“Everybody sees things from a different perspective, and that way we can make sure we don’t leave any stone unturned,” Madison County EMA Director Marty Clements said.

He says he’s searching for ways to get students out.

“I’m looking at places where people can shelter in place and hide and lock down,” Clements said. “I’m looking at exits they can go, how they can get out of the building and get away from it.”

Morris says they are starting with elementary schools before moving to bigger campuses. But no matter where they go, keeping students safe remains the same.

“We are more proactive than reactive, and we feel that enough is never enough,” Morris said.

Morris says all schools have safety plans in case of emergency. He wants parents to be sure every school in the district is safe.