Local sorority dances to promote “Pink Goes Red” event

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local sorority held a “Pink Goes Red” event in east Jackson Friday to kick off Heart Health month. Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha invited the community to join them for an evening of fun and fitness inside the gym at new St. Luke’s church. They took the floor for a Zumba slide party led by an instructor from Lift. Event organizers say they chose to focus on fitness because it’s an important part of heart health.

“It’s fun. It’s a fun way to get that exercise in. People, when they hear exercise or physical fitness, they kind of shy away, but when you’re doing Zumba, it’s so much fun! You really don’t feel like you’re working out,” Kimberly Watson, Alpha Kappa Alpha sorortiy member.

Representatives say West Tennessee Heart and Vascular Center also offered heart health educational materials at the event. Proceeds collected will be donated to the American Heart Association.