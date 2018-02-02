Rain Returns Saturday Evening

Weather Update – 10:30 p.m. – Friday

It was a chilly day across West Tennessee this afternoon! Despite the sunshine, we only had highs in the 20s and lower to middle 30s for most of West Tennessee. We’re heading towards another bitter cold night too, though over the weekend we won’t be quite as cold. Scattered showers will return to the area Saturday night and some of the rain could be heavy at times.

TONIGHT

It’ll be a cold night with overnight lows in the teens and lower 20s though skies will get cloudier throughout the night. Wind chills won’t be as noticeable since winds will be lighter overnight.

Temperatures starting out in the lower 20s will be followed by winds out of the south tomorrow to bring us back into the middle and upper 40s Saturday afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy if not overcast throughout the day with rain holding off until tomorrow evening. Scattered showers are likeliest after 6pm and will continue before ending just before sunrise on Sunday. Most of West Tennessee could get 0.50″ to 1″ of rain. Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 30s at the coolest point of the night. We’ve got more rain in the forecast on Tuesday and we could see an isolated thunderstorm then so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

