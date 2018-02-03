Mix Of Sun And Clouds, Rain Develops Well After Sunset

Weather Update:

Today/Tonight:

There will be a mix of sun and clouds today. It will be warmer overall thanks for winds out of the south. It will be a little breezy at times with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. this afternoon there actually may end up being more sunshine than clouds, this may boost some folks into the 50s. Clouds will increase again towards sunset, showers will gradually develop late… well after sunset.

Tomorrow:

We’ll start the day with showers early, however most guidance has most if not all rain ending by sunrise. We’ll see plenty of sunshine before another cold front pushes through late Sunday into Monday. High temps will be in the 50s.



