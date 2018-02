Elderly man found dead in home after fire

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn — A deadly house fire claims the life of an elderly man.

Brownsville police say the fire started around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 700 block of Hayes street. Firefighters say when they arrived on scene, smoke could be seen billowing out of the home.

The resident identified as Marvin Eubank, 68, was found dead inside. Fire officials say evidence gathered so far does not suggest foul play. The cause is still under investigation.