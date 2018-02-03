Local group hosts “Go Red” luncheon for heart disease and prevention

JACKSON, Tenn. — One of the major focuses of the month of February is heart health awareness.

Many are wearing red this weekend for heart disease, the number one killer of both men and women.

A sea of red filled the Star Center in Jackson Saturday afternoon, but this is more than an early Valentine’s Day celebration.

The Top Ladies of Distinction broke out their red hats and dresses for the “Go Red for the Heart and Soul” luncheon.

“We must keep the awareness in our community,” chairperson of the event Margaret Rogers said.

President of the group Mabel Teamer says the luncheon encourages women to take charge of their heart health by making it a top priority.

“We have a heart specialist to come in and to talk about what some of the things you can look for, and how you should think about your heart,” Teamer said.

Four heart disease survivors were honored during the lunch and shared their stories.

“Two years ago I had a heart attack,” Dr. Mechelle Taylor Moragne, who was honored at the lunch, said.

As a survivor, Morgane has made it her mission to educate other women about the signs and symptoms of heart disease.

“Sometimes we’re having those symptoms like indigestion or were having what we think is reflex and we tend to ignore those warning signs,” she said.

Organizers like Teamer say spreading heart health awareness to just one person can make all the difference when it comes to potentially saving a life.

“With that many people listening at the same time, I think it must reach somebody,” Teamer said.

According to the CDC, more than 600,000 people die each year to heart disease.

Around 200 people attended the luncheon and this is the ninth year for the event.