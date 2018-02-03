Local kids celebrate national holiday at the library

JACKSON, Tenn — February 3rd marks national “Bring your child to the library” day.

Kids got to celebrate the holiday with a special guest. Llama llama in his red pajamas made a stop at the Jackson-Madison County library. He’s the main character in a popular children’s book.

Kids were seen giving the llama hugs, high fives and fist bumps, all while in their own pajamas..

“We read the book and then we sang some songs and we had to wake up llama because he naps a lot so they were really excited when he woke up and came out in the library,” Children’s Librarian, Jennifer Kilburn said.

Those with the library say they saw many new faces Saturday, and hope to see even more with their upcoming events this month.