Models put their best foot forward to benefit St. Jude

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Civic Center became a runway Saturday night at Lights, Camera, Fashion, an event raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“This program is about empowering girls and giving them confidence and to doing something for the betterment of somebody else,” said event co-producer Lauren Hamilton, “and if they can take something like that from this program, then we’ve done our job.”

“Families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, because we truly believe that all a family should worry about is helping a child live when they come to our doors,” said Markie Maloof, representatives from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, “so that would not be possible without supporters and events like this.”

Organizers say this is the largest prom fashion show in the state of Tennessee.

“The dresses are 2018 prom dresses, and we have amazing prom designers that donate the dresses to be used on the runway,” said Clarenita Hamilton, event co-producer.

A panel of celebrity judges will select a first place, second place and most photogenic along with a crowd favorite.

“The crowd selects a crowd favorite through, one dollar is one vote, and our last years winner raised five thousand two hundred and some dollars,” Clarenita said.

Proceeds from ticket sales and donations will go straight to St. Jude.

“All of the donations go towards the operating costs of St. Jude and essentially as well as all of the research,” said Maloof, “which is extremely important because all of the research that we gain at St. Jude, we freely share across the world, so when you’re helping one child at St. Jude, you’re actually helping thousands across the world.”

Organizers say last year they raised over 40,000 dollars from the Lights, Camera, Fashion show. This year, selling out the Civic Center, they are hoping to raise even more.

Representatives say sometime next month, along with the models in the show, they will deliver a giant check to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

And if you are interested in where you can buy the prom dresses showcased tonight, you can find them at “My Best Friend Jenna Boutique” in Jackson.