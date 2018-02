Pet of the week: Meet Cassie

Jackson, Tenn. – This is Cassie! She a 6-year-old American Staffie mix. Melissa Roberts with STAT says she was found as a stray and was super skinny and unhealthy. Her foster has done wonders with her. She’s good with other dogs and loves people. She hasn’t been kid or cat tested yet. For more information on how you can adopt her contact Melissa via email at melissaroberts @savingtheanimalstogether.org.