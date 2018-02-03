Rain Ends Early Sunday, Dry And Colder By Sunday Night

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Saturday

Much warmer today than it was yesterday. We warmed up to near 53 degrees, compared to the 35 degrees we saw Friday. Our Saturday was dry with overcast skies but rain moves in overnight and should not last very long, tapering off by 5 a.m. Temperatures tonight will remain steady and above average, dropping to the upper 30s. Tomorrow we stay warm with highs in the low 50s.

Tomorrow:

We do not expect to see a lot of rain from this particular system. By Sunday morning most areas can expect to see an average of half an inch of rain, with isolated areas south and east nearing 1″ of rain.

As soon as that rain moves out we will get a cold front move through that afternoon bringing in some cooler air behind that, but not until Sunday night. Winds will shift to the NNW and be breezy ahead of that front with winds up to 15 mph at times. Lows for Sunday night will be below average and freezing, with temperatures in the low 20s. Will be mostly cloudy to start the day, with decreasing clouds that night. High pressure moves in by Monday morning, making for a mostly sunny and dry start to the work week.

That dry and sunny weather lasts briefly as we get another system expected to bring more rain by Tuesday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

