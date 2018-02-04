Cool Start To Our Work Week With Plenty Of Sunshine!

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Sunday

Although a few flurries were reported tonight but we should stay dry through the night with clouds decreasing as high pressure takes over by Monday, giving us mostly sunny skies for tomorrow. A cold front moved through the area, which brought some cold air behind it making lows for tonight in the low 20s.

Tomorrow:

Winds will be quite breezy tonight, gusting from the north up to 20 mph at times. Those winds will shift to the south southeast by tomorrow afternoon and become much lighter. High pressure dominates giving us dry conditions and clearer skies and we will warm up into the mid 40s.

This fair weather will be brief though because we are watching out for our next chance of rain in the forecast by Tuesday afternoon, becoming heavier early Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Moe Shamell will have the latest details on that and how much rain we will see out of it on Good Morning West Tennessee. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

