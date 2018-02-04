Football fans enjoy Super Bowl at local sports bar

JACKSON, Tenn — Football fans could be seen enjoying the atmosphere only super bowl Sunday has to offer, at a local sports bar and grill in Jackson.

Guests enjoyed food and drinks, but their eyes were glued to the screens as the biggest NFL game of the year unfolded. Guests say no matter who won they were just there to have a good time.

“I love the Titans, and its really hard to root for them but you know, I still come out and I like to just watch just because fantasy football and friends and just the atmosphere,” Geoffrey Fuentes said.

Football fans say even though they may not have loyalty to either of the two teams in the super bowl, they were looking forward to watching the creative and always unique commercials.