Tactical training teaches officers to render aid during active shooter situation

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A mass shooting close to home is something no one wants to imagine, but officers in West Tennessee are making sure they’re prepared if it happened here.

“There’s shootings everywhere today it seems, and everybody needs to have some level of preparedness,” Alfred Felker, founder of Strategic Self Reliance and Defense said.

“We’re trying to provide some high-level tactical training and some medical training to our area law enforcement and rescue squads.”

As the CEO of Tactical, Medical and Expeditional training, Johnny Sexton teaches officers how to care for emergencies like gun shot wounds, when timing is critical.

“This saves time because most of the people that are involved and hostile situations usually die within the first 10 or 15 minutes before EMS get on scene,” Sexton said.

Officers from four different agencies gathered at Strategic Self Reliance and Defense in Henderson, learning how to treat casualties and get them to safety.

But the course isn’t only for law enforcement.

“We have a level called first-care provider just for every day citizens who may be caught an active shooter incident,” Sexton said.

Sexton says no matter your background is, everyone should have some type of medical training.

“One of the things I saw in the Las Vegas shooting on the news was ordinary citizens doing textbook tactical emergency care,” he said.

When every second counts, Sexton says preparedness is key when it comes to saving lives.

“The most important tool you have is the head on your shoulders,” he said. “Developing skills is more important than any piece of gear or equipment that you can buy.”

The training for the officers was free of charge.

If you are interested in taking a course, click here.