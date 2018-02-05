4 arrested after 2-year crack cocaine investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Four men from Jackson and Crockett County have been arrested after a two-year investigation into trafficking of crack cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In a news conference Monday, U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant announced the arrests of Calvin “Fathead” Cole, 43, of Jackson, Tony “Bone” Douglas, 42, of Jackson, Arvis “Shorty” Ball, 55, of Alamo, and Bob Terry, 65, of Bells.

The men were indicted by a federal grand jury in January on charges of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, distribution and possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The investigation was led by the 28th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The arrests came nearly two years after the investigation began.

Dunavant said agents and investigators from multiple state and local agencies executed more than a dozen search warrants at various locations in Madison and Crockett counties last week. Dunavant said cash and vehicles were seized during those search warrants, but could not confirm where the locations were.

