Heavy Rain Returns Tuesday Night

Weather Update – 10:15 p.m. – Monday

Skies are cloudy again but it’ll still be a chilly night across the Mid-South. If you’re looking for warmer weather, the weekend and early next week may have something for us to look forward to but in the meantime, a slow-moving cold front will bring us rain showers, scattered thunderstorms, and possibly freezing rain Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will fall to the lower and middle 30s by sunrise on Tuesday morning staying above freezing for most. Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight with light and variable winds as a weak cold front moves through. This will only give us a slight chance for rain showers but rain will be light if any occurs at all.

The much more likely chance for rain will present itself from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning and we’ll be watching both the potential for thunderstorms and freezing rain to fall in West Tennessee. Rain could heavy at times leading to a potential for areas to be dealing with flash flooding.

1″-2″ of rain (with localized higher amounts) is likely for much of West Tennessee, especially along and south of Interstate 40 where thunderstorms will be more likely. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

