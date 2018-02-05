Jackson Charter Review committee meets

JACKSON, Tenn.– The city of Jackson’s Charter Review committee met Monday night.

The meeting was held to discuss possible revisions to the Jackson city charter.

One of the topics discussed is the payment of taxes and property taxes in the city of Jackson.

“I was interested to know whether or not people could pay city taxes in installments because some people just don’t have the money and I was pleased to find out that they can do that in our policy now. I’m pleased that that’s what’s happening,” said Richard Donnell, of the charter review committee.

The committee will meet again next week to make final decisions on the charter.